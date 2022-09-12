Man Charged With Meth Distribution After Atmore Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Atmore ended with an arrest and the recovery of nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine.

An Atmore Police Department officer stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year old Paul Ray Morris due to a switched tag.

Officers reported finding 14.9 grams of meth in a container located in the center console and a digital scale in a back floorboard.

Morris was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morris was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.