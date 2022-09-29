Local Students Gather For ‘See You At The Pole’

Students across the area took part in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday.

Students gathered as school began to pray in the non-denominational event. See You at the Pole is a national student-initiated, student organized, and student-led event. Students prayed for their school, friends, teachers, government and the nation.

At Tate High School, the SYATP is sponsored by First Priority and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

About 50 students gathered for the First Priority STATP at Beulah Middle School where they prayed for the community, the nation and its leaders, the school, teachers, peers, parents and friends.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pictured top: See You at the Pole at Northview High School (top), Tate High School (below) and a unique view (pictured bottom) of SYATP at Beulah Middle School student Harrison Vernier, publicist for the First Priority Group. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.