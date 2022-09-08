IMPACT 100 Announces Finalists For $103,820 Grants
September 8, 2022
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced their 2022 grant finalists Wednesday. Eleven of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $103,820 at the group’s annual meeting on October 16.
The 15 finalists are:
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
- Pensacola Little Theatre Inc. – It Starts with Art: Building the Foundation of Arts Education at Pensacola Little Theatre
- Santa Rosa Community Theatre Inc. – Provide a State-of-the-Art Theatre for Santa Rosa County
- West Florida Historic Preservation, Inc. dba UWF Pensacola Museum of Art – Pensacola Museum of Art Courtyard Renovation and Repairs
EDUCATION
- Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools – Something Inside So Strong
- General Daniel Chappie James Flight Academy, Inc – Outfit New Facility with Equipment and Other Furnishings
- Santa Rosa County 4-H Association, Inc. – 4-H Field Education Facility
ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION
- Keep Pensacola Beautiful, Inc. – KPB Covers More Ground
- Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, Inc. – From Hatchlings to Adults, Come Join Us on Our Journey
- Young Men’s Christian Association of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba YMCA of Northwest Florida – Aerial Adventure
FAMILY
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc. – Parent University: Bridging Resources and Community Needs
- Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – Community Land Trust – Affordable Housing in Perpetuity
- Studer Community Institute, Inc. – Building America’s First Early Learning City
HEALTH & WELLNESS
- District One Medical Examiner Support, Inc. – Family Advocacy Representative – providing support to Family, Community, and Staff
- Feeding the Gulf Coast – Feeding the Future
- Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc. – Save a Veteran, Rescue a Dog: Mobile Unit
This is the 19th year that IMPACT 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 131 impactful grants totaling $13,950,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. After October 16, IMPACT 100 will have awarded 142 grants totaling $15,092,020 to the Pensacola Bay Area communities.
