IMPACT 100 Announces Finalists For $103,820 Grants

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced their 2022 grant finalists Wednesday. Eleven of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $103,820 at the group’s annual meeting on October 16.

The 15 finalists are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Little Theatre Inc. – It Starts with Art: Building the Foundation of Arts Education at Pensacola Little Theatre

Santa Rosa Community Theatre Inc. – Provide a State-of-the-Art Theatre for Santa Rosa County

West Florida Historic Preservation, Inc. dba UWF Pensacola Museum of Art – Pensacola Museum of Art Courtyard Renovation and Repairs

EDUCATION

Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools – Something Inside So Strong

General Daniel Chappie James Flight Academy, Inc – Outfit New Facility with Equipment and Other Furnishings

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association, Inc. – 4-H Field Education Facility

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Keep Pensacola Beautiful, Inc. – KPB Covers More Ground

Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, Inc. – From Hatchlings to Adults, Come Join Us on Our Journey

Young Men’s Christian Association of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba YMCA of Northwest Florida – Aerial Adventure

FAMILY

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc. – Parent University: Bridging Resources and Community Needs

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – Community Land Trust – Affordable Housing in Perpetuity

Studer Community Institute, Inc. – Building America’s First Early Learning City

HEALTH & WELLNESS

District One Medical Examiner Support, Inc. – Family Advocacy Representative – providing support to Family, Community, and Staff

Feeding the Gulf Coast – Feeding the Future

Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc. – Save a Veteran, Rescue a Dog: Mobile Unit

This is the 19th year that IMPACT 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 131 impactful grants totaling $13,950,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. After October 16, IMPACT 100 will have awarded 142 grants totaling $15,092,020 to the Pensacola Bay Area communities.