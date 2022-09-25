apIan Expected To Rapidly Intensify As It Moves Toward The Gulf Of Mexico

September 25, 2022

The forecast for Ian shifted west on Saturday. The storm will turn more northerly over the next few days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico

lan is heading into a very favorable environment for it to rapidly intensify, and it should be a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday. There remains a large amount of uncertainty in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and beyond, so further adjustments to the track are possible.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mobile, it is too early to let your guard down locally.

The latest details on Ian are in the graphics on this page.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 