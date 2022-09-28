Hurricane Ian Continues Across Gulf; Here Are The Limited Local Impacts Expected

September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian continued to move across the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane. Confidence is high that the actual hurricane will remain well to the east of our local area.

Locally, a prolonged period of gusty winds is expected today and Thursday due to the gradient between Hurricane Ian entering the Gulf of Mexico and high-pressure building into the region behind a cold front.

A red flag warning is in effect Wednesday due to the wildfire risk. A combination of strong northerly winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

At the beach, swells associated with Ian will lead to dangerous rip currents and surf this week.

The latest details on Ian are in the graphics on this page.

