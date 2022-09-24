High School Football Scoreboard

September 24, 2022

Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football scores

FLORIDA

  • Northview 49, Baker 10 [Game story, photos...]
  • Holmes County 42, Jay 23
  • Pine Forest 35, West Florida 21
  • Escambia 41, Milton 0
  • Washington 42, LeFlorida 6
  • Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian 28
  • Navarre 38, Leon 7
  • Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola High 8 (Thursday)
  • Bye Week: Tate, Pace

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 25, Valiant Cross Academy 18
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 20, Monroe County 0
  • Bye Week: Flomaton, W.S. Neal, T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took downed Baker 49-10 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photoclick to enlarge.

