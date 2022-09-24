High School Football Scoreboard
September 24, 2022
Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football scores
FLORIDA
- Northview 49, Baker 10 [Game story, photos...]
- Holmes County 42, Jay 23
- Pine Forest 35, West Florida 21
- Escambia 41, Milton 0
- Washington 42, LeFlorida 6
- Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian 28
- Navarre 38, Leon 7
- Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola High 8 (Thursday)
- Bye Week: Tate, Pace
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 25, Valiant Cross Academy 18
- Escambia County (Atmore) 20, Monroe County 0
- Bye Week: Flomaton, W.S. Neal, T.R. Miller
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took downed Baker 49-10 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photoclick to enlarge.
