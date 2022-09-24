High School Football Scoreboard

Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football scores

FLORIDA

Northview 49, Baker 10 [ Game story, photos... ]

] Holmes County 42, Jay 23

Pine Forest 35, West Florida 21

Escambia 41, Milton 0

Washington 42, LeFlorida 6

Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian 28

Navarre 38, Leon 7

Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola High 8 (Thursday)

Bye Week: Tate, Pace

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 25, Valiant Cross Academy 18

Escambia County (Atmore) 20, Monroe County 0

Bye Week: Flomaton, W.S. Neal, T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took downed Baker 49-10 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photoclick to enlarge.