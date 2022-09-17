High School Football Scoreboard

Here are the Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Northview 49, Elberta 24 [Click for photos, story.]

Navarre 38, Tate 20 [Click for photos, story.]

Pine Forest 28, Choctaw 7

Escambia, 38, Fort Walton Beach 0

Pensacola Catholic 48, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 6

Gulf Breeze 35, Milton 14

Crestview 29, Pace 21

Baker 36, Jefferson County 12

Bye: Jay, Washington, West Florida Pensacola.

ALABAMA

Excel 31, Flomaton 24

Jackson Academy 51, Escambia Academy 6

Escambia County (Atmore) 34, Wilcox Central 0

W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 27

T.R. Miller 38, Orange Beach 13

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took down Elberta 49-24 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.