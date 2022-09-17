High School Football Scoreboard

September 17, 2022

Here are the Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Northview 49, Elberta 24 [Click for photos, story.]
  • Navarre 38,  Tate 20 [Click for photos, story.]
  • Pine Forest 28, Choctaw 7
  • Escambia, 38, Fort Walton Beach 0
  • Pensacola Catholic 48, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 6
  • Gulf Breeze 35, Milton 14
  • Crestview 29, Pace 21
  • Baker 36, Jefferson County 12
  • Bye: Jay, Washington, West Florida Pensacola.

ALABAMA

  • Excel 31, Flomaton 24
  • Jackson Academy 51, Escambia Academy 6
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 34, Wilcox Central 0
  • W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 27
  • T.R. Miller 38, Orange Beach 13

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took down Elberta 49-24 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

