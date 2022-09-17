High School Football Scoreboard
September 17, 2022
Here are the Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Northview 49, Elberta 24 [Click for photos, story.]
- Navarre 38, Tate 20 [Click for photos, story.]
- Pine Forest 28, Choctaw 7
- Escambia, 38, Fort Walton Beach 0
- Pensacola Catholic 48, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 6
- Gulf Breeze 35, Milton 14
- Crestview 29, Pace 21
- Baker 36, Jefferson County 12
- Bye: Jay, Washington, West Florida Pensacola.
ALABAMA
- Excel 31, Flomaton 24
- Jackson Academy 51, Escambia Academy 6
- Escambia County (Atmore) 34, Wilcox Central 0
- W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 27
- T.R. Miller 38, Orange Beach 13
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took down Elberta 49-24 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments