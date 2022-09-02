Here’s The High School Football Schedule For Friday, Saturday

Here is the North Escambia area high school schedule for Friday and Saturday, and a score from on Thursday night game.

Thursday

Pensacola Catholic 26, Milton 14

Friday

West Florida at Booker T. Washington

Escambia at Gulfport (Miss.)

Crestview at Gulf Breeze

Freeport at Jay

Northview at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

Milton at Pensacola Catholic

Pine Forest at Navarre

St. Martin (Miss.) at Pace

Saturday

Pensacola at Tate, 9 a.m.

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Clarke Prep

Flomaton At Hillcrest Evergreen

Satsuma at Escambia County (Atmore)

Wilcox Central at T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Mobile Christian

Pictured: Northview defeated Flomaton 48-33 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.