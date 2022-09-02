Here’s The High School Football Schedule For Friday, Saturday
September 2, 2022
Here is the North Escambia area high school schedule for Friday and Saturday, and a score from on Thursday night game.
Thursday
- Pensacola Catholic 26, Milton 14
Friday
- West Florida at Booker T. Washington
- Escambia at Gulfport (Miss.)
- Crestview at Gulf Breeze
- Freeport at Jay
- Northview at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
- Milton at Pensacola Catholic
- Pine Forest at Navarre
- St. Martin (Miss.) at Pace
Saturday
- Pensacola at Tate, 9 a.m.
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Clarke Prep
- Flomaton At Hillcrest Evergreen
- Satsuma at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Wilcox Central at T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Mobile Christian
Pictured: Northview defeated Flomaton 48-33 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
