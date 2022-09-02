Here’s The High School Football Schedule For Friday, Saturday

September 2, 2022

Here is the North Escambia area high school schedule for Friday and Saturday, and a score from on Thursday night game.

Thursday

  • Pensacola Catholic 26,  Milton 14

Friday

  • West Florida at Booker T. Washington
  • Escambia at Gulfport (Miss.)
  • Crestview at Gulf Breeze
  • Freeport at Jay
  • Northview at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
  • Milton at Pensacola Catholic
  • Pine Forest at Navarre
  • St. Martin (Miss.) at Pace

Saturday

  • Pensacola at Tate, 9 a.m.

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Clarke Prep
  • Flomaton At Hillcrest Evergreen
  • Satsuma at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Wilcox Central at T.R. Miller
  • W.S. Neal at Mobile Christian

Pictured: Northview defeated Flomaton 48-33 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

