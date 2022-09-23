Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

September 23, 2022

Here is this week’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

  • Baker at Northview
  • Jay at Holmes County
  • West Florida at Pine Forest
  • Milton at Escambia
  • LeFlore at Washington
  • Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian
  • Leon at Navarre
  • Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola High 8 (Thursday)
  • Bye Week: Tate, Pace

ALABAMA

  • Valiant Cross Academy at Escambia Academy
  • Escambia County (Atmore) at Monroe County
  • Bye Week: Flomaton, W.S. Neal, T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took down Elberta 49-24 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos click to enlarge.

