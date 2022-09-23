Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is this week’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

Baker at Northview

Jay at Holmes County

West Florida at Pine Forest

Milton at Escambia

LeFlore at Washington

Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian

Leon at Navarre

Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola High 8 (Thursday)

Bye Week: Tate, Pace

ALABAMA

Valiant Cross Academy at Escambia Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at Monroe County

Bye Week: Flomaton, W.S. Neal, T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took down Elberta 49-24 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos click to enlarge.