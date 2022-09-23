Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 23, 2022
Here is this week’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Baker at Northview
- Jay at Holmes County
- West Florida at Pine Forest
- Milton at Escambia
- LeFlore at Washington
- Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian
- Leon at Navarre
- Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola High 8 (Thursday)
- Bye Week: Tate, Pace
ALABAMA
- Valiant Cross Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Monroe County
- Bye Week: Flomaton, W.S. Neal, T.R. Miller
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs took down Elberta 49-24 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos click to enlarge.
