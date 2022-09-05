Here Are Today’s Labor Day Closures
September 5, 2022
Here are closures for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Waste Services Administration
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- ECAT administrative offices and customer service
- ECAT will only operate the beach trolleys. Regular buses and UWF trolleys will not run.
EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)
- ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.
- Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.
TOWN OF CENTURY
- All offices will be closed.
Comments