Here Are Today’s Labor Day Closures

Here are closures for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices and customer service

ECAT will only operate the beach trolleys. Regular buses and UWF trolleys will not run.

EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.

Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY