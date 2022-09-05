Here Are Today’s Labor Day Closures

September 5, 2022

Here are closures for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Supervisor of Elections Office
  • ECAT administrative offices and customer service
  • ECAT will only operate the beach trolleys. Regular buses and UWF  trolleys will not run.

EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)

  • ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.
  • Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY

  • All offices will be closed.

