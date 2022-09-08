Graduation Held For Female Sheriff’s Blazer Academy

Graduation was held this week for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office first female Blazer Academy.

The young women ages 13-15 spent six weeks developing lifelong skills such as how to shake hands properly, how to dress for an interview, how to speak at a podium, and much more.

The 2022 Female Sheriff’s Blazer Academy’s theme was STARS – which stands for “Strong, Trustworthy, Accountable, Resilient, and Successful”.

“The first Female Sheriff’s Blazer Academy was a huge success! We are proud to serve our community by providing mentorships for our youth,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.