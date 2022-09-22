Gloria Jean Kirkland

September 22, 2022

Gloria Jean Kirkland, 71, of Cantonment, Florida, entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2022.

Gloria received Christ and the baptism of the Holy Ghost later on in life under the leadership and pastor of her uncle, Bishop Donice Brown, Sr. “Uncle Shug” of Wards Temple AFM Church of God. She was a faithful member of morning devotional prayer, Bible study, and Sunday school until her health prevented her from participating.

She was a loving wife, passionate mother, and World’s Greatest “Granny” who adored her grandchildren.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Kirkland, Sr. of 34 years; daughter, Ansonia Cashawn Kirkland; parents, Theodore Murphy and Avernell Brown; brother, Harold (Mary) Murphy; and sister, Fornethia Underwood.

Gloria leaves to cherish the memories of her life; one daughter, Lawanda (Timothy) Howard of Augusta, Georgia; one son, Edward (Ashley) Kirkland of Pensacola, Florida; one brother, Artis Murphy of Cantonment, Florida; three sisters, Reba (Dewitt) Dukes, Jone (Press) Strong, and Elaine Johnson all of Cantonment, Florida; two uncles, Reverend Willie (Late Eloise) Brown of Pensacola, Florida and Bishop Donice (Josephine) Brown, Sr. of Quintette, Florida; eighteen grandchildren; one great grandson; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.

