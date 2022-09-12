Gas Prices Dip, Several Escambia Stations Below $3 A Gallon

Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $3.24. A North Escambia low of $3.15 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, gas prices were as low as $2.95 at a Nine Mile Road station, with about a half dozen more below $3.

Gas prices are now on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 17 cents. Despite a brief 9-cent uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer. Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June, according to AAA. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.

NorthEscambia.com photo.