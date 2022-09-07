FPL Customers Could See Rate Increase In 2023

Florida Power & Light customers could be facing higher bills in 2023.

FPL, and two other utilities in the state, filed petitions last week with the Florida Public Service Commission detailing higher costs for 2023, mostly from natural gas. If the proposals are approved, it will mean higher monthly bills next year.

In the FPL’s Northwest Florida territory, which was previously served by Gulf Power, the typical 1,000 kwh a month customer will see their bill go from $155.61 in 2022 to $160.43 in 2023. FPL customers in the rest of the state pay less, and would see an increase from $120.67 now to $130.23 in 2023.

“FPL believes it is appropriate to continue to monitor the market to determine whether the conditions and international events that have sharply impacted the natural gas market will moderate, such that a future fuel forecast may mitigate the projected fuel costs to be recovered,” the FPL petition stated. “FPL will continue to update its fuel cost calculation with additional data reflecting actual gas prices, actual sales and actual revenues. At the appropriate time toward the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023, FPL will file a request for recovery based on an updated calculation, to be considered by the commission in early 2023 for implementation following the customer notice period.”