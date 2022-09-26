Florida Gas Prices Declined Last Week

September 26, 2022

Florida gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon, which is the lowest daily average since January.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.15. Sunday night, the lowest in North Escambia was $3.07 at a Cantonment station on Muscogee Road, while in Pensacola a low of $2.99 could be found at several stations.

“There’s actually downward pressure on pump prices, despite the forecast that a hurricane would approach Florida this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline and oil futures prices plunged 7% last week, to 8-month lows on concerns that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could trigger an economic recession.”

“Since Tropical Storm Ian is not projected to impact the refineries in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, it’s unlikely that the storm itself or the resulting demand, would cause pump prices to spike,” Jenkins said.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 