FHP Troopers Out In Force For Labor Day Weekend
September 3, 2022
There were just over 4,000 crashes with 171 injuries and 41 fatalities during Labor Day weekend 202 in Florida. Eight of those fatalities involved drugs or alcohol.
The Florida Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to exercise caution over this Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day weekend is a common signal to many as the unofficial end of summer; but for law enforcement across Florida, it signifies an increase in motorists traveling on the roadways and the importance of reminding drivers to stay safe and sober behind the wheel.
“FHP troopers will be out in force to remove impaired drivers and provide services to motorists who need assistance while traveling,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, FHP director. “No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, never drive impaired and always follow the rules of the road. Let’s make this a safe and happy Labor Day for all Floridians and visitors.”
FHP is offering the following tips for the holiday weekend:
- Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.
- If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.
- Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.
- Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.
- ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.
- Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.
- Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.
Comments