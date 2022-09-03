FHP Troopers Out In Force For Labor Day Weekend

There were just over 4,000 crashes with 171 injuries and 41 fatalities during Labor Day weekend 202 in Florida. Eight of those fatalities involved drugs or alcohol.

The Florida Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to exercise caution over this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend is a common signal to many as the unofficial end of summer; but for law enforcement across Florida, it signifies an increase in motorists traveling on the roadways and the importance of reminding drivers to stay safe and sober behind the wheel.

“FHP troopers will be out in force to remove impaired drivers and provide services to motorists who need assistance while traveling,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, FHP director. “No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, never drive impaired and always follow the rules of the road. Let’s make this a safe and happy Labor Day for all Floridians and visitors.”

FHP is offering the following tips for the holiday weekend: