Woman On Motorized Shopping Cart Killed On Nine Mile Road

September 11, 2022

A woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway.

A van driven by a 38-year old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road just west of University as a  35-year old woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile from south to north. An unknown vehicle stopped in the inside lane as the van was approaching, failing to yield the right of way, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. This caused the front of the van to collide with the right side of the shopping cart about 9:07 Friday night.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman driving the  van was not injured.

NorthEsambia.com file photo.

