FDOT: Expect Lane Closures At The New Walnut Hill Dollar General

Driver can expect lane closures beginning Sunday at the new Dollar General in Walnut Hill.

Motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 97 at South Highway 99 from Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Work will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.