Escambia Woman Wins $1 Million On Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

An Escambia County woman claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.

Deborah Robinson-Sparks, 61, claimed the $1 million prize in the 500x Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola office. She chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Robinson-Sparks purchased her winning ticket from Walmart on North Navy Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.