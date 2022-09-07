Escambia Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

An Escambia County woman has claimed a $1 million scratch-off lottery prize.

Zabetti Pappas, 66, claimed the Gold Rush Limited prize at the Florida Lottery Pensacola District Office on Tuesday.

Pappas purchased her winning ticket from Publix on Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.