Escambia School Board To Discuss Terminating Superintendent Tim Smith’s Contract

The Escambia County School Board is set to discuss terminating the contract of Superintendent Tim Smith at a meeting today.

The termination discussion has been added to the board’s agenda for a 5:30 p.m. meeting.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent, and Smith took office in November 2020.

Smith and the district have come under fire in recent days over a “Rights and Responsibilities” handbook quiz question.

The question given to middle and high school students discussed the exchange of nude photos, revenge porn and ultimately the suicide of a student.

In the question narrative titled “Selfie Suzie” (click image to enlarge), Suzie was a 17-year old high school senior talked into sending her 18-year old boyfriend three nude photos. The couple broke up, and the boyfriend sent Suzie’s nude photos to the football team, basketball team, soccer team, track team and other students.

Suzie was harrassed, degraded and called a slut, the scenario continues. Suzie enrolled in the community college to get her diploma, but there were high school students there that harassed her.

“Two weeks later, she was so miserable and depressed that she took her own life,” the fictional quiz narrative states.

In a statement released Monday, Smith said:

“The test was intended to reinforce our focus on ensuring a safe and orderly learning environment for all of our students.

“After the issue was brought to my attention and listening directly to the concerns of parents who brought this issue forward, I‘ve made the decision to order the test be discontinued from future use.

“Our school district has over 5800 employees. By necessity, independent decisions must be made by employees at various levels of the organization. I believe our employees care deeply about the well-being and education of our students. That said, when unsatisfactory decisions are made, it is my responsibility to gather the facts and take corrective measures to prevent re-occurrences of the problem.

“In order to become the school system we envision, we must build a culture of continuous improvement, learn from our missteps and always find ways to do things better. This situation revealed a need for us to review and evaluate approval processes that were used in this instance, and to make changes to ensure any materials distributed to our students are age appropriate. I am asking our executive leadership team to evaluate the decision-making protocols used in this case and to make recommendations for improvement.”

Smith said he asked for the report to be on his desk by October 28 so that he could present recommendations to the school board in November.

According to Smith’s contract, the board can terminate him without cause at any time with a majority vote. If that happens, he will get 20 weeks severance pay and benefits and waives any right to object to his termination. If the board should find a reason to terminate Smith for cause, he would only receive earned pay and benefits. If terminated with cause, he would be entitled to request a hearing.

Smith was hired at a base salary of $160,000.