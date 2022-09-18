Escambia Motorcyclist Killed In Dirt Road Crash Near Munson

September 18, 2022

An Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Blackwater State Forest near Munson.

The crash happened on Cemetery Road near Charlie Forster Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 66-year old man lost control of his motorcycle on the dirt road.

There were no other vehicles involved and no passengers on the motorcycle.

FHP no longer releases names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 