Escambia Motorcyclist Killed In Dirt Road Crash Near Munson

An Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Blackwater State Forest near Munson.

The crash happened on Cemetery Road near Charlie Forster Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 66-year old man lost control of his motorcycle on the dirt road.

There were no other vehicles involved and no passengers on the motorcycle.

FHP no longer releases names of traffic crash victims.

