Escambia Man Charged With Murder For Stabbing Woman To Death

An Escambia County man has been charged for the stabbing death of a woman Friday night

Adolph Gable is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond on a charge of second degree murder.

According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators, they arrived at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments on Truman Avenueabout 6:30 p.m. Friday to find an adult female suffering from multiple stabbed wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The ECSO said the stabbing was domestic violence related.