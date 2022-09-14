Ernest Ward Middle Defeats Atmore (With Photo Gallery)

The Ernest Ward Eagles defeated the Escambia County Middle School Eagles of Atmore 8-0 Tuesday night in Walnut Hill.

The game was tied 0-0 at the half. With 3:21 to go in the third quarter, Kintrell Brooks scored from about 65 yards out for the Eagles. With a good 2-point conversion, the Eagles took the lead.

Ernest Ward has the only middle school football program in Escambia County, Florida.

Up next, the Ernest Ward Eagles will host the Jay Royals at 6 p.m. on September 20. Escambia County Middle will host Jackson Middle on September 20 at 6 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.