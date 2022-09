ECUA Reports 4,250 Gallon Sewage Spill In Cantonment

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has reported a 4,250 gallon sewage spill in Cantonment.

A contractor hit a force main causing the overflow at the end of Connie Way, north of Upland Road. An estimated 4,000 gallons was recovered, the force main was repaired and the area was cleaned up, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Management.