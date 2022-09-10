ECUA Recycling Projected To Return September 29

ECUA recycling services continue to be temporarily suspended.

The ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) was closed in June after an equipment failure, and repair parts have been delayed due to supply chain issues.

ECUA’s latest update projects the recycling facility will be reopened the week of September 26, with the first recycling materials processed from ECUA customers on Thursday, September 29.

