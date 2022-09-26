ECUA Recycling Facility Reopens Monday; Recycling Returns Thursday For ECUA Customers

September 26, 2022

After a supply chain delay, a belt needed to restart the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) has arrived.

The recycling facility was closed in June after the equipment failure.

ECUA will reopen the facility on Monday, accepting recyclables from other partners. The first recycling materials processed from ECUA customers on Thursday, September 29.

While waiting on the repair parts, ECUA used the downtime to conduct extensive maintenance activities at the MRF that would generally require a facility shutdown. We have replaced rollers, bearings, tail pulleys, hydraulic maintenance, as well as replacement of 13 other belts, and assorted other maintenance work.

During the downtime, ECUA landfilled all of the recyclables collected.

Pictured: A replacement belt is installed on machinery inside the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 