ECUA Recycling Center Restart Delayed Again Due To Repair Part Delays

A restart of ECUA recycling services has been delayed as they await the arrival of repair parts.

The ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) was closed in June after the failure of an essential piece of equipment.

ECUA has received an update with a delayed shipping date from the supplier providing the two conveyor belts needed to return the processing lines to service.

Based on the new shipping date, ECUA is proposing a stage reopening of the recycling facility. On Monday, September 26, they plan to begin processing recycling materials for other partners. Materials from ECUA and the City of Pensacola will begin processing on Thursday, September 29.

ECUA is continuing to use the downtime for important maintenance that generally requires a facility shutdown on other equipment.

The second of two aging conveyor belts was slated for replacement in this fiscal year. The ECUA Board approved the $82,000 purchase of two new replacement belts at its February 2022 meeting.

ECUA is continuing normal recycling collections in the meantime.

“We urge our customers to keep in a positive recycling habit during this interruption in the recycling program,” Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

