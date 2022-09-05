ECUA Recycling Center Restart Delayed Again Due To Repair Part Delays

September 5, 2022

A restart of ECUA recycling services has been delayed as they await the arrival of repair parts.

The ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) was closed in June after the failure of an essential piece of equipment.

ECUA has received an update with a delayed shipping date from the supplier providing the two conveyor belts needed to return the processing lines to service.

Based on the new shipping date, ECUA is proposing a stage reopening of the recycling facility. On Monday, September 26, they plan to begin processing recycling materials for other partners. Materials from ECUA and the City of Pensacola will begin processing on Thursday, September 29.

ECUA is continuing to use the downtime for important maintenance that generally requires a facility shutdown on other equipment.

The second of two aging conveyor belts was slated for replacement in this fiscal year. The ECUA Board approved the $82,000 purchase of two new replacement belts at its February 2022 meeting.

ECUA is continuing normal recycling collections in the meantime.

“We urge our customers to keep in a positive recycling habit during this interruption in the recycling program,” Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 