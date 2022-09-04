ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen Saturday In Cantonment

September 4, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman missing from Cantonment since early Saturday morning.

Angelica Vanessa Galaviz was last seen about 4:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive.

According to the ECSO, her 1-year old son King Holder may be with her, and she may be driving a dark green Kia Soul. Additional information about the child was not provided by authorities.

Galaviz currently has black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 