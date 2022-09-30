ECSO: Century Man Was Pushing Stolen Shotgun In Shopping Cart Along Road In Bratt

September 30, 2022

A Century man is facing charges after deputies spotted him pushing a shopping cart containing a shotgun along a rural roadway near Bratt.

Rudy Matthew Lamar Marquardt, 28, was pushing the shopping cart on C.W. Carraway off Highway 4, about 1.5 miles east of Northview High School.

A Winchester 12-gauge shotgun was in the shopping cart, according to an arrest report. Records indicated that it was stolen from Memphis, Tennessee.

After his arrest, deputies found two Alprazolam pills in Marquardt’s pants pocket along with a straw made from a writing pen, the report continues. In the shopping cart, they found “smoking apparatus” with marijuana residue.

Marquardt was taken to the ECSO precinct in Century where he started showing signs of a possible overdose and was transported to Jay Hospital, the report states.

Marquardt was arrested this week on outstanding warrants from the February 22 incident. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 