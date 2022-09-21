Divided Escambia School Board Votes To Not Discuss Superintendent’s Contract

The Escambia County School Board killed any discussion about terminating Superintendent Tim Smith’s contract Tuesday evening.

An agenda item to discuss Smith’s contract was added to the agenda on Monday, but the board approved the agenda with the exception of the contract.

“I would like to ask for the just cause for adding the item under the board action,” board member Patty Hightower asked, without specifically saying anything about the subject matter of the item — the discussion of Smith’s contract. When asked which item, she referred to it as “the last minute addition that came less than 24 hours before this meeting”, again with mentioning the actual subject matter.

“And you were the one that made that decision, Mr. Chair,” Hightower said to board chairman Kevin Adams.

“I did, I did,” Adams said.

“What was the immediacy of the issue?” she said.

“What I am going to do is chair, and what I have done is chair,” Adams responded. “I’m not going to stop anybody that wants to discuss about the item. That’s not my position…As chair, if you come to me and say you want to add something, I don’t feel like it’s my responsibility to say no to you.”

“I think that the lateness of the add, the lack of communication, less than 24 hours — I was completely caught blindsided. People calling me, asking me. They knew. I didn’t know,” District 5 member Bill Slayton said, adding that he felt it was an error on the part of Adams. and Fetsko.

Dr. Laura Edler asked, “I too would like to know, what was the urgency to put that on the agenda at the 13th hour?”

The board’s attorney told Adams that it was his decision whether or not the discussion remained on the agenda.

“I’m OK with leaving it on,” Adams replied.

Slayton then made a motion to approve the agenda, minus the discussion item on Smith’s contract. A second was made by Edler.

Fetsko, who asked for the contract discussion to be added to the agenda, said, “I am listening to the majority of the board at this time.”

The motion to approve the agenda without the superintendent contract discussion, passed 3-2 with Adams and Fetsko voted against (which would have continued with the discussion).

The board did not discuss if Smith’s contract might be part of a future meeting.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent, and Smith took office in November 2020.