Century Town Hall Reopens After Lobby Floors Refinished (With Before And After Photos)
September 8, 2022
The Century Town Hall reopened this week after being closed last week to refinish the lobby floors.
Local contractor Peacock Builders did the work at a cost of $2,952, according to the town.
The last picture below shows the lobby before the work.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Before:
One Response to “Century Town Hall Reopens After Lobby Floors Refinished (With Before And After Photos)”
Look Mom, Who needs reliable water sources when we have shiney new floors. Unbelievable.