Century Needs $500K To Replace Prison Water Well; Second Well Goes Online For First Time In Two Years

There’s a bit of good news, and a bit of bad news, for the Town of Century’s water department.

The Good News

For the first time in about two years, water is flowing again from the town’s “Well No. 2″ on Academy Street. The twell had been out of service for over a year before being placed back in service in August 2020 only to fail again.

After repairs funded by a $107,000 legislative appropriation, the well is back only after good bacteriological sampling.

Well No. 2 was constructed in 1983. It has a pumping capacity of 500 gallons per minute and an elevated tank (pictured above) with a half million gallon capacity.

Until this week, the entire town, minus the prison, had been serviced by just one well on Blackmon Street that was constructed in 1963.

The Bad (And Expensive) News

For the past month, the Town of Century’s water system has relied on an interconnection to Central Water Works to supply water to Century Correctional Institution as Century looks at alternative solutions — and how to get about a half million dollars for a new well.

The town has ordered a submersible pump and sand filter for nearly $50,000 as a temporary fix that an engineer says might last a couple of months. It will take around three weeks for the pump to arrive because the sand filter must be custom-built for the well.

The temporary submersible pump will be eligible for reimbursement from a $468,453 legislative appropriation for water well upgrades.

Since July 13, water has flowed through a permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system that was completed in late May 2020 to provide a dependable water supply to the prison. The interconnect was installed after the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison suffered a repairable failure in early May 2020.

Town engineer Dale Long told the town council that a new well, if drilled next to the current pump house and water tower by the prison, will cost somewhere around $500,000 and take up to a year to be completed once the money is in hand.

Mayor Ben Boutwell said the town may seek a legislative appropriation for the well, or a USDA Rural Development loan.

The two other wells on Century’s water system can’t directly supply water to the prison due to elevation, but a booster pump near the fire department can be used.