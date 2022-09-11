Celebrate 25 Years Of Harry Potter At The Library This Week

West Florida Libraries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter with programs at each branch.

There will be a versity of games, crafts and other activities. All ages are welcome.

The programs will be held as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 3-4:30 p.m. – Tryon Library

Thursday, Sept. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. – Molino Library

Saturday, Sept. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. – Bellview Library

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3-4:30 p.m. – Genealogy Library

Thursday, Sept. 29, 3-4:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library

Programs were previously held at the Century, Westside and Southwest libraries.