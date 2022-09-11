Celebrate 25 Years Of Harry Potter At The Library This Week
September 11, 2022
West Florida Libraries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter with programs at each branch.
There will be a versity of games, crafts and other activities. All ages are welcome.
The programs will be held as follows:
- Tuesday, Sept. 13, 3-4:30 p.m. – Tryon Library
- Thursday, Sept. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. – Molino Library
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. – Bellview Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3-4:30 p.m. – Genealogy Library
- Thursday, Sept. 29, 3-4:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library
Programs were previously held at the Century, Westside and Southwest libraries.
