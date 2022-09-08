Cantonment Man Gets Two Life Sentences For Gonzalez Double Shooting

An Escambia County man will spend the remainder of his life in prison. James Isiah Blackmon, Jr., 56, received two life sentences Thursday morning for the double shooting in December of 2020 off Kingsfield Road.

He was convicted of second degree murder for the death of Christopher Roan, his stepson, and attempted first degree murder of Samantha Noble, Roan’s girlfriend.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on Packwood Drive, just off East Kingsfield Road, to find Blackmon’s wife standing on the front porch of the home and stating that her son was dead and her husband had fled the scene.

Deputies entered the home to find Roan on the floor partially in a hallway with a female witness by his side. He was dead with a gunshot wound to his forehead and multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to an ECSO report.

Moments later, deputies were behind Blackmon’s vehicle as it headed back to the scene. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in front of the home (pictured) and took him into custody without further incident. A Smith and Wesson handgun was on the floorboard of the Charger, deputies said.

Blackmon’s attorney had argued the shooting was self defense.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.