Cantonment Man Charged With Cyberstalking, Running Over Mailbox

September 10, 2022

A 44-year old Cantonment man is charged with cyberstalking a woman.

Russ Hines McNair, Jr., allegedly sent the victim repeated text messages last weekend before showing up at her residence and running over the mailbox, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The victim told deputies that she met McNair as an engineer in a professional work environment about 15 years ago and they never dated.

After McNair started repeatedly texting the woman, he texted that he was coming over to her house, but she told him to stay away, the arrest report continues. Deputies said he texted a bit later and said he had to get a new bumper and replace a mailbox at the house because he hit it.

The following  morning, the woman found the mailbox destroyed and tire tracks in the yard. The mailbox damage was estimated at $80. Video from a neighbor showed a pickup truck driving in front of the house at the time the mailbox was hit.

McNair was charged with cyberstalking and criminal mischief with property damage. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $3,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 