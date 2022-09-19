Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On Williams Ditch Road

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Williams Ditch Road due a water main break just over a week ago and continued repairs in the area.

A boil water notice was issued for William Ditch Road on September 12 after the water main break and rescinded on September 13. But the water company said new repair work led to the reissuance of a boil water notice on Monday, September 19.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises residents of the area that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions call (850) 968-5485.

This story will be updated when the notice is rescinded.