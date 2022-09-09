Blue Wahoos Rally Late To Top Smokies 11-6

September 9, 2022

Trailing 6-0 after six innings, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos embarked on a furious rally to defeat the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday night by a score of 11-6.

Norel González hit a grand slam in the seventh, and Paul McIntosh highlighted a four-hit game with a two-run homer in the eighth as the Blue Wahoos evened up their series against the Smokies one game apiece.

Tennessee struck first in the third inning when Jake Slaughter’s two-out fly ball to left field was lost in the twilight for an RBI double. Chase Strumpf took starter Patrick Monteverde deep for a three-run homer in the third, and Miguel Amaya connected on an RBI double against reliever Robinson Martínez to put the Smokies up 6-0.

Pensacola couldn’t solve Smokies starter Riley Thompson, leaving five men aboard over 5.0 scoreless innings. Against Peyton Remy in the seventh, however, they loaded the bases with a hit batsman and a pair of walks before McIntosh got the Blue Wahoos on the board with an RBI single on a 3-0 pitch. Eduarniel Nuñez (L, 0-1) entered to face González, who blasted his second grand slam of the season to put the Blue Wahoos within a run at 6-5.

After a scoreless seventh from Chandler Jozwiak (W, 1-0), the Blue Wahoos bats got back to work in the eighth. Davis Bradshaw led off the inning with a single, stole second and scored on a game-tying RBI double from Marcus Chiu. One batter later, Thomas Jones put Pensacola ahead with an RBI double of his own past a drawn-in infield. Demetrius Sims added an RBI single before McIntosh hit his two-run homer to cap Pensacola’s second five-run inning in a row.

McIntosh drew a bases-loaded walk for an insurance run in the ninth before Sean Reynolds, pitching multiple innings for the first time at Double-A, closed things out on the mound.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies with a doubleheader on Friday at Smokies Stadium.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

