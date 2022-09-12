Blue Wahoos Rally For Extra-Inning Win In Smokies Road Finale

September 12, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos charged back late to win their regular season road finale on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Tennessee Smokies 7-5 in 10 innings.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth, back-to-back doubles from J.D. Osborne and Marcus Chiu forced extras before Nasim Nuñez and Osborne hit RBI singles in the 10th as the Blue Wahoos secured a series win over the Smokies.

Pensacola scored their first two runs without the benefit of a hit, as Will Banfield brought home Cobie Fletcher-Vance with a sacrifice fly in the first and Thomas Jones scored on a throwing error from Smokies starter DJ Herz in the third. In his Double-A debut, Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios allowed a two-run homer to Cole Roederer in the second inning but completed 5.0 innings with a 3-2 lead thanks to a Demetrius Sims RBI double in the top of the fifth.

The Smokies claimed a 4-3 lead in the sixth, putting a pair of runners on against Tyler Mitzel before Chandler Jozwiak surrendered a two-run double to Chase Strumpf.

The Pensacola bullpen held serve until the ninth, when the doubles from Osborne and Chiu sent the game to the bottom of the inning tied 4-4. Robinson Martínez (W, 2-1) stranded the winning run at third to force extra innings, where the Blue Wahoos pushed across three runs against Samuel Reyes (L, 4-1) to secure the win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos return home for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday evening.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Written by William Reynolds 

 