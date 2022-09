Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Rained Out In Series Finale

Sunday’s series finale between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts was canceled due to rain and wet grounds at AT&T Field.

The game will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again in the 2022 regular season.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos continue their road trip as they begin a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.