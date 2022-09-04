Blue Wahoos Fall 6-3 Saturday Night To Chattanooga

September 4, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their Saturday night contest to the Chattanooga Lookouts by a score of 6-3, squandering another quality start from A.J. Ladwig.

Ladwig (L, 7-5) pitched into the seventh inning, but the Blue Wahoos offense went just 1-for-16 with men in scoring position. Ladwig has now lost back-to-back starts in which he completed at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs.

Chattanooga scored four runs in the second thanks to back-to-back doubles from Allan Cerda and Brian Rey, followed by a throwing error from Nasim Nuñez that led to three unearned runs.

Pensacola had opportunities against Lookouts starter Connor Phillips (W, 1-4), but left seven men on base over the first five innings. They finally broke through against reliever Spencer Stockton in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double from Demetrius Sims.

The Blue Wahoos got another run back in the seventh, though Cobie Fletcher-Vance’s bases-loaded RBI fielder’s choice could have been more if not for a diving play from Lookouts shortstop Elly De La Cruz to preserve the Chattanooga lead. The Lookouts used that momentum in the bottom of the seventh, getting an RBI triple from De La Cruz and an RBI double from Christian Encarnacion-Strand on back-to-back pitches against Ladwig to stretch their lead to 6-3.

In the ninth, the Blue Wahoos loaded the bases with no outs before Connor Curlis (S, 1) retired the next three batters to preserve the Chattanooga win.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Lookouts on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

