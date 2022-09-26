Betty Woods Deubler

Betty Woods Deubler passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 78. She was a native of Byrneville, Florida and a longtime resident of Harvey Louisiana. She was born and raised in Century, Florida and moved to Louisiana where she met her husband of 50 years, E.J. Deubler.

Betty was an avid outdoors woman. She was a member of Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association, Safari Club International, National Wildlife Turkey Federation and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. She learned in the beginning of her relationship with E.J. that if you can’t beat them, join them. She learned to hunt and found a deep love of the sport. E.J. and Betty have traveled the world on their hunting adventures and made numerous friends along the way.

Betty and E.J., along with his parents started Deubler Electric in 1980, where they grew the business for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Greer Woods and Maggie Gentry Woods; her brother Robert “Bobby” Woods and her beloved grandson, Cameron Greer Dice “her heart”.

She is survived by her sister, Ruby Gail Clary; her brother, Gilbert Woods. She left behind her beloved husband, E.J. Deubler; her daughter, Amy D. Foy; her grandchildren, Rylee Brees and Kooper Reed Foy. She is also survived by her step children Jay Deubler (Denise) and Jodi Cutie; her grandchildren, Jenn Williams (Blaine), Anthony Legal and Kristin Cutie; her nieces and nephews, Scotty Clary, Lisa Jones (Ricky), Greg Clary (Lorri), Lisa Lackey (Bob), Jeannie Brown (John), Michael Woods (Jennifer), Lisa Woods and a whole tribe of great nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of her life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm with a service in the chapel at 6:00 pm at Mothe Funeral Home 2100 Westbank Expressway Harvey, Louisiana.

Burial will be in her hometown on Thursday, September 25, 2022 at 1:30PM at Byrneville Community Church 1351 Byrneville Road Century, Florida.