Betty Faye Union

Betty Faye Union a lifelong resident of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the age of 64.

She was born on May 9, 1958 to Lloyd Earl Union and Minnie Lee Smith Union. Betty loved music and even through her struggles she had a pure heart and was our Angel on earth.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Earl Union.

Betty is survived by her mother, Minnie Lee Smith Union; siblings, Barbara Union, Johnny Union, James Union, Robert Union, Doris Union, Mary Union, Tony Union and Bobby Union; aunt, Retha Purifoy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge Pensacola Developmental Center and the staff for their exceptional care they provided Betty throughout the years.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, entrusted with arrangements.