Ascend Contributes $50,000 To College Scholarship Endowment

Ascend Performance Materials’ Cantonment site has announced a $50,000 contribution to an endowment established by former employees from Monsanto and Solutia.

Income from the endowment will be given in the form of scholarships to support students who have demonstrated an interest in the fields of chemical engineering or healthcare, who have shown a devotion to academics, and who have a need for financial support. Preference will also be given to students who have an association with Monsanto, Solutia or Ascend and to current Ascend employees attending college to enhance their job skills.

“Our Cantonment site has been a proud member of the Pensacola and surrounding community for over 50 years. Generations of families have built their careers here. The Ascend-Monsanto-Solutia Endowed Scholarship gives us a chance to support the next legacy of employees,” said Matthew Stewart, senior site director at Ascend’s Cantonment site.

The endowment was established in 2019 by a group of retired employees from Monsanto and Solutia, the companies who owned and operated the Cantonment site from 1953 until 2009. Ascend purchased Solutia’s nylon assets in 2009 and continues to operate the Cantonment site today.

The endowment contribution matches that of the initial funding amount from the group in 2019.

The Solutia/Ascend college endowment is open for additional contributions which can help the funds grow. Anyone wishing to make such a contribution should contact the Pensacola State College Foundation and request information for the Ascend-Monsanto-Solutia Endowed Scholarship.

The Chemstrand, Monsanto and Solutia companies grew here and have greatly contributed to our community. That growth was done hand-in-hand with Pensacola Junior College/Pensacola State College. Our organization wants to leave a legacy of support to the students at PSC, in recognition of our long relationship with the college,” said Gerald McArthur, chairman, Association of Monsanto-Solutia Retirees.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.