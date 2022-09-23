After A Record High Of 98 Thursday, Expect Upper 80s Today

September 23, 2022

A new record high of 98 was set Thursday at the Pensacola airport, the official recording weather station in Escambia County. That broke the old September 22 record of 96 set way back in 1925.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 