After A Record High Of 98 Thursday, Expect Upper 80s Today

A new record high of 98 was set Thursday at the Pensacola airport, the official recording weather station in Escambia County. That broke the old September 22 record of 96 set way back in 1925.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.