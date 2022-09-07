$7.2 Million In Safety Improvements Continue On East Nine Mile Road

September 16, 2022

A $7.2 million Florida Department of Transportation project to improve safety on a 2.3 mile segment of East Nine Mile Road is continuing.

Workers are making progress on widening turn lanes and installing new storm drain pipes.

The project calls for widening the turn lanes to include 5-foot bicycle lanes in each direction, pedestrian and traffic signal upgrades, minor guardrail, drainage improvements, and milling and resurfacing of turn lanes and bicycle lanes.

Lane closures are limited to between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. seven days a week. Pedestrian detours are in place while sidewalk improvements are underway.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 