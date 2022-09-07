Tate Freshmen Defeat Northview JV (With Photo Gallery)

The freshmen Tate High Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs junior varsity 30-14 Tuesday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

Northview (2-2) will travel to Atmore next Monday evening to take on Escambia County High School at 6:00.

Tate will travel to Navarre on September 15. The JV will play at 5 p.m. and junior varsity at 7:00.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.