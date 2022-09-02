Traffic Stop Leads To Fentanyl, Meth Arrest

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop along Highway 29.

Harvey Drexel Heath, age 66 of McDavid, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and driving without a license.

James Tyler Josey, a 42-year old who listed an address of homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Titan driven by Heath at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29.

Josey, the passenger, was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant from Santa Rosa County. The deputy noted a small bag containing methamphetamine and a straw in the passenger seat where Josey was seated.

A white powder that tested positive for fentanyl was found on a mirror in the center console, along with two bags containing fentanyl and two bags containing methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

Heath told the deputy that a woman stole his truck in the past and had been driving it for a week, and the narcotics were not his, the report states.

Heath remained jailed Tuesday with bond set at $7,000 bond, while Josey was jailed with a $4,000 bond.

Pictured: Harvey Drexel Heath (left) and James Tyler Josey.