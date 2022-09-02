Salzman Named Children’s Home Society Legislator of the Year

The Children’s Home Society of Florida named House District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman as Legislator of the Year on Tuesday.

“While our work in the community together is making a huge impact on the lives of children ~ we have so much work left to do,” Salzman said.

“We all know the real winners are the ones who are given hope through the work that is done,” she added.

Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. The organization serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year.

Pictured: Rep. Michelle Salzman (right) was named the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Legislator of the Year. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.