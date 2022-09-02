Cantonment Man Charged With Child Abuse After False Snapchat Post, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly abusing a child and an adult female following a false Snapchat post.

Winslow Cornelius Russell, 56, was charged with felony domestic violence related cruelty towards a child and misdemeanor domestic violence battery against an adult.

The child allegedly posted a photograph of an injury to his arm on Snapchat with the caption “This is what happens when (redacted) is mad at you and shoots you with a nail gun”. Deputies were told the injuries happened when the child scratched his arm while building a chicken coop.

The adult victim said Russell grabbed the child by his hair, but the child did not appear to be in pain, according to an arrest report. She stated that she threw her phone at Russell to get him to stop. Russell then picked up the phone and “mashed the phone in her face hitting her on the forehead and bridge of her nose with the phone”, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report states.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office , the child stated that he made a post on Snapchat involving Russell that was not true. The child continued to say that Russell grabbed him by the hair for about five seconds, which was unwanted touching, but it did not hurt him and did not cause any injuries.

The case was referred to the Florida Department of Children and Families for investigation.

Russell exercised his right to remain silent and did not answer law enforcement questions, the report states.